News
For the past 18 months, The Lumberjack has been trying to obtain records related to sexual misconduct by NAU faculty. Only the threat of legal action has spurred the university into movement.
A compilation of the semester's police beat entries chosen by editors documenting the most interesting occurrences.
The Arizona Supreme Court recently ruled that DACA students could no longer receive in-state tuition without full residency in the United States, leaving many wondering if they will be able to continue their education.
Culture
Having been adapted into a movie in 2017, “Molly’s Game” is the gripping autobiographical story of Molly Bloom.
“A Simple Favor” follows a mommy blogger named Stephanie whose best friend Emily asks for a simple favor: for her to watch her son for the evening. However, Emily goes missing and quickly winds up dead.
The Andy Harvey Native American Broadcast Journalism Workshop offers high school students a professional experience in a collegeite media enviroment.
Sports
Matthew Jarecki, The Jerk, says in the Weekly Take "I won’t go on an angst-ridden tangent about why college athletics is slavery, why the NCAA is an evil institution ... " and so much more. Do you agree with him?
When being an athlete you learn more than just how to play the game, you learn how to turn your sports lessons into life lessons.
Former NAU wide receiver Elijah Marks signed an undrafted-free agent deal with Kansas City.
Opinion
Most college students fall into the routine of heavy drinking and partying. This may not seem like a big deal at the time, but these habits follow you after you graduate.
Many people don't understand the benefits of being apart of Greek Life. Greek Life provides you with job opportunities and friendships that last a lifetime.
Don’t let people tell you you can’t change your major, transfer schools or fail a class or else you won’t graduate on time. As a student who changed her major three times and attended three different universities, I’m living proof that people have more leeway in college than they think.